Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
If you're near the parking lot of Dalton's Olivia Baptist Church Sunday morning and tune your car radio to 89.5 FM you might hear the hum of hymns or a sermon.
Due to social distancing recommendations designed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the church's service this Sunday will resemble attending a drive-in movie.
"It gives us the ability to have worship together, and you're no more in danger than you are in your living room with your family," said John Everett, the church's pastor.
The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America notes that "it is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus," adding that individuals should "avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people."
Many churches have thus made the switch in recent weeks to streaming their services online or canceled meetings altogether. The drive-in plan, Everett said, is not ideal, but can provide more fellowship among members than a livestream can.
"There's power in being able to come together and worship together," Everett said. "If you look over and see someone praying, you can pray for them from your car."
Cars can start lining up at the church's makeshift outdoor drive-in sanctuary — the south parking lot at 1817 Guy St. — at 10 a.m. ahead of the 11 a.m. service. Singers will perform and Everett will preach on a flatbed trailer stage at the head of the parking lot.
"When they built the church, they didn't build it with a drive-in service in mind," Everett joked.
Speakers will project the sound of the service in the parking lot, and attendees can tune in on their vehicle's radio thanks to an FM transmitter lent to the church by Amazing Auto Glass in Chatsworth. The FM signal will be able to be picked up within about a quarter of a mile.
"As a church, we don't have a hefty budget," Everett said. "We're thankful for that."
Everett said the idea came out of discussions with church leaders on how to continue services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming was considered, Everett said, but the opportunity to let members get out and about safely won out.
"Like so many churches, there are a lot of what-ifs with us about how to operate right now," Everett said. "If people are like me, once they're holed up for a few days, they've just got to get out. This might be a point of ministry for those that have separation anxiety."
Everett said the service will be staged in the safest way possible. Musical performers will stand a few feet apart to maintain distance.
"Some people aren't scared, but this is about the folks that we love that do have high risk factors and keeping them safe," Everett said. "First and foremost, we have to take care of our people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.