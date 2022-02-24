The 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program was awarded in all six counties of North Georgia Health District 1-2.
These mini grant awards will help health departments, law enforcement and community partners in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties work together to provide car seats and education to financially-eligible families. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.
Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini grant prevented serious injury or death and saved 425 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% among infants and by 54% among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars.
Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.
Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant, agencies supporting more than 120 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time.
For more information about the local county car seat safety program and to arrange an appointment for car seat inspection or distribution, contact the health department in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens or Whitfield County.
For information regarding other counties involved in the program, please contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project via email at injury@dph.ga.gov or call (404) 463-1487.
