The Carden International Circus is proud to announce the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Dalton Convention Center for two performances on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns! All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required — bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw-dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more. Tickets are on sale now.
The Carden family celebrates almost 60 years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe. Our melting pot of talent will create life-long memories as children of all ages are guided through thrills, beauty, artistry, and daring feats of danger by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Families will hold their collective breath throughout an entire two-hour performance watching contortionists bend and twist in extreme ways, acrobats tumble and spin through the air with the greatest of ease, become mesmerized by the allure of the aerial artistry high above, and witness heart-stopping risks and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics.
The Carden herd of Asian elephants lead the charge as they adorn the rings demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence and strength guided by Florin, a first-generation elephant trainer and multi-generation circus performer. Horses and camels dance in unison and dogs leap through the air as if they have wings. Enjoy the “dancing bears” and other surprises throughout the spectacle!
Doors open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, fun activities and much more.
Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under, adult tickets are $25. $9.99 adult tickets are available online only for a limited time.
