State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, has been named by Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, to serve on a bicameral legislative panel tasked with reviewing all of Georgia's tax credits, including the state’s film tax credit.
“I am extremely honored to be a part of this extensive review of our state’s tax credits, and I appreciate Speaker Burns for giving me this opportunity to serve alongside a distinguished group of legislators,” said Carpenter. “This comprehensive review of Georgia's tax credits is a proactive step toward supporting the growth and success of businesses in the state, and we have a responsibility to achieve a fair and equitable tax system that benefits all Georgians. As an entrepreneur, I understand the need for tax incentives, but we need to make sure the recipients of these valuable tax credits continue to pour back into our state and its taxpayers.”
During the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Burns first announced their plans to conduct a review into the state’s tax credit programs. The House and Senate will work with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Department of Revenue and industry stakeholders to develop potential legislative changes that may be considered for the next session. The review panel will conduct public meetings throughout the remainder of the year ahead of the 2024 legislative session, which will convene next January.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, will co-chair the review. In addition to Carpenter, the following state legislators have been appointed: Reps. Debbie Buckner, D-Junction City, Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, and Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, Sens. John Albers, R–Roswell, Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, and Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta. House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, will serve as an ex-officio member.
Carpenter represents District 4, which includes portions of Whitfield County. He was elected to the House in 2017 and serves as the chairman of the Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee and secretary of the Industry and Labor Committee. He also serves on the Higher Education, Information and Audits, Regulated Industries, Transportation, Urban Affairs and Ways and Means committees.
