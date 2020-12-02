For the first time since it was built in 1914, the Manly Jail Works building on Glenwood Avenue is no longer owned by the Manly family.
Dalton businessman Kasey Carpenter bought the 13,000-square-foot building, which is not far from the intersection with Morris Street, on Tuesday. He said he also bought the building immediately north of it to use that property as parking.
"I'm really excited to have this opportunity," he said. "I've been a big fan of the building for a long time, and when the Manly family said they were interested in selling we jumped at the opportunity."
Carpenter, who owns The Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company, said he plans to put "a high-end burger restaurant with some live music capabilities" in half of the Manly Jail Works building.
"We'll have some retail in the other half. I don't know exactly what. We are still contemplating," he said.
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham called the Manly Jail Works building one of the most historic buildings in the city.
"It's very exciting to see such a historic property repurposed into a use that will complement the resurgence we've seen across the community, and in the downtown area in particular," he said. "I'm sure Kasey will do a fantastic job."
Several businesses have opened in downtown Dalton during the last five years, including Carpenter's Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company; Cyra's, a restaurant; and Dalton Brewing Co.
The building has been unoccupied since Manly Steel moved to its current location on South Hamilton Street some 40 years ago.
"It's going to be a complete redo," said Carpenter. "There will have to be new windows, a new roof. There's still dirt floors in some places. It's probably going to be a couple-of-years project. We've got to get going on our hotel project first."
Carpenter is working on an approximately 40-room hotel in the 200 block of West Cuyler Street, near his two restaurants.
"We are finishing our drawings up, so we should start construction on that soon. I'd say within the first couple of months of next year," he said.
Mike Manly, sales engineer and vice president at Manly Steel, said the family was "looking for someone who could take care of the building, maintain its history and develop it right, not just decide it was too much work and bulldoze it."
Manly Steel is the oldest continually operating manufacturing firm in Whitfield County, having been founded in 1888 when cousins Frank and Robert Manly moved to the city from Philadelphia and started Manly Manufacturing Co. Work began on the company’s first jail — the Catoosa County jail — in 1905, and in 1906 Manly Jail Works was officially formed.
