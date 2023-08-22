State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, was recently honored by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) with a 2023 Legislative Service Award. ACCG recognized Carpenter for his work on digital goods tax legislation and presented him with his award during a recent Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“I know that our counties and cities are extremely excited about updating our tax code with new revenue opportunities,” said Carpenter. “My work over the past few years on this legislation has been more about making sure that our local brick and mortar stores are not at a competitive disadvantage with their online competitors. I am extremely pleased that Senate Bill 56 had our language added to it.”
Carpenter was selected for this award for his work on House Bill 170, legislation to allow for the imposition of sales and use tax on the retail purchase or sale of certain digital goods, products and services. Language from Carpenter’s House Bill 170 was incorporated into Senate Bill 56, which was signed and enacted by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year. This legislation seeks to protect local businesses by providing tax parity between brick and mortar stores and online retailers, among other provisions.
The passage of this sales tax language was an ACCG Revenue and Finance Policy agenda item; ACCG estimates that the legislation will generate more than $100 million annually for local governments.
“The annual Legislative Service Awards program allows ACCG, on behalf of Georgia’s county commissioners, to express appreciation to the dedicated members of the Georgia General Assembly,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “This program showcases the importance of state and local officials working together to best serve those who call our state home.”
Carpenter represents District 4, which includes portions of Whitfield County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017 and serves as the chairman of the Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee and secretary of the Industry and Labor Committee. He also serves on the Higher Education, Information and Audits, Regulated Industries, Transportation, Urban Affairs and Ways and Means committees.
