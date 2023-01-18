The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments has named state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, the chairman of the House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee.
“I appreciate the support by Speaker Jon Burns and the entire Committee on Assignments, and I’m honored to continue the great work we began last term under Speaker David Ralston’s leadership,” said Carpenter. “This committee will continue to make sure the creative arts are a primary focus of our economy while educating our taxpayers on the significance of these industries. We will evaluate ways to make sure our taxpayers benefit from the future successes in this industry, as well as focus on making sure the whole world knows Georgia is number one in film production and climbing the charts in music. We have a lot of work to do, and I can’t wait to get started.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by Burns, R-Newington, is charged with making all House committee assignments.
The House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee is responsible for measures affecting Georgia’s entertainment industries and the jobs they create.
