State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, chairman of the House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee, was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as the House co-chair of the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee.
“It is an honor to have been selected to co-chair this committee by Speaker Ralston and House leadership,” said Carpenter. “I look forward to evaluating the best ways to utilize Georgia’s world-renowned music history to impact tourism in our great state. Georgia is fortunate to have a story to tell and customers that are interested — we just need to be strategic in developing a game plan. As a lover of music, I can’t wait to soak it all in.”
Established by Senate Resolution 477 during the 2022 legislative session, the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee will examine the economic impact of the state’s music industry and ways to measure, expand and promote the music economy statewide. It will also identify initiatives that foster integration with other creative industries, including film, digital media and gaming. Further, it will explore legislative solutions that support Georgia’s music tourism sector, musical tour and theatrical productions, as well as the Georgia Music Hall of Fame as an economic development tool.
Carpenter will co-chair this joint study committee with state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga. The following House members were also appointed to serve on this joint study committee: Ginny Ehrhart (R-Marietta), Spencer Frye (D-Athens), Leesa Hagan (R-Lyons), Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming), Steven Sainz (R-St. Marys), Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta) and Tyler Paul Smith (R-Bremen).
Carpenter represents the citizens of District 4, which includes portions of Whitfield County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017 and serves as chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee and secretary of the Industry and Labor Committee. He also serves on the Higher Education, Information and Audits, Regulated Industries and Ways & Means committees.
