Looking back over his almost six years in the state legislature, Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said he is proud he “played a part in two income tax reductions” by voting for them.
Carpenter is seeking reelection in District 4 for the state House of Representatives in the Tuesday Republican Party primary. He faces Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder. The district includes the city of Dalton and some surrounding precincts. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years. Early voting is underway and continues through Friday.
State lawmakers voted in 2018 to reduce the top state income tax rate from 6% to 5.75%. This year, the legislature passed a measure that will create a flat tax rate of 5.25% in 2024, which will fall to 4.9% over several years. The 2022 law also raised the standard exemption for single filers from $2,700 to $12,000, and from $7,400 to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly.
“That will let taxpayers keep more of their money and help the economy,” Carpenter said.
“Passing the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ was a big accomplishment,” he said. “I’m proud to have played a part in that.”
That bill, passed by lawmakers in 2019, bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks.
Carpenter, who owns the Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Co. in downtown Dalton and the Walnut Hill Farm wedding venue in the northern end of Whitfield County, won a special election in 2017 to fill the remaining term of Bruce Broadrick, who had stepped down earlier that year because of health reasons.
Carpenter was unopposed in the 2018 Republican primary and the general election and in the 2020 primary and general election.
“The ‘Constitutional Carry Bill’ was a big one for us,” he said. “I’m glad to have been able to support that.”
That bill, passed this year, allows Georgia adults, excluding convicted felons, to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit. It did not change the locations where guns are prohibited such as schools and courthouses.
Carpenter said he is also proud to have worked with other members of the Whitfield County delegation to win funding for several projects at Dalton State College, including $8.3 million to renovate the Bandy Gymnasium.
“If I’m reelected I’ll continue to push for more income tax reduction, less regulation, private property rights,” he said.
Carpenter said he will work to allow those with licenses in various professions from other states to work in Georgia.
“I’ll also continue to work on my in-state tuition bill,” he said.
That bill would provide in-state tuition for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an immigration option for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age of 16.
Although DACA does not provide a pathway to lawful permanent residence, it gives temporary protection from deportation, work authorization and the ability to apply for a Social Security number.
“Whether you think they should be here or not, it’s clear the federal government is not going to remove them,” Carpenter said. “They are here to stay, so we should make it easier for them to get skills and education that can improve our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.