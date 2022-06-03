Dalton businessman Kasey Carpenter said he has finalized the design for a planned hotel in downtown Dalton and is eager to move ahead. But he said he needs the Dalton City Council and Dalton Board of Education to approve tax increment financing for the project.
"We are ready to go," he said. "But with construction prices going up and supply chain issues, we want to have this in place. The banks are starting to get a little nervous. We want to have this to make the banks happy."
Both boards could vote on that financing in July.
The hotel, named The Carpentry, is planned for the site of a former bank building at the corner of the 200 block of West Cuyler Street opposite of both of Carpenter’s restaurants, The Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company. Carpenter had originally planned to renovate the bank building, but he said as he got further into planning he found it made more sense to tear the building down and construct a new building. The bank that stood at that site was the Community and Southern Bank.
The hotel will be a "boutique" hotel, smaller and more intimate with an eye on design, with more expensive furnishings and decorations.
"Once we tore that building down, we had to go back to the drawing board," Carpenter said. "At the end of the day, we are planning to invest even more. We are looking at about 41 or 42 rooms. It will add even more value to downtown."
Carpenter said he is partnering with Steve Herndon, a Dalton businessman who owns and operates hotels across the Southeast, on the project.
"He's got a background in hotel and apartment management and construction," said Carpenter.
Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson said the property, which is now an empty lot, is currently assessed at $90,000. But she said if the hotel project is completed its estimated assessed value would be $9.7 million.
Because the project is in the downtown tax allocation district (TAD), it is eligible for TAD financing. TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
On Thursday, members of the city's TAD committee — City Council member Dennis Mock, school board member Sam Sanders, T.J. Kaikobad and Mike Maret — agreed to forward a tax increment financing agreement that would provide about $970,000 for the project to the City Council and school board for approval.
The committee is an informal advisory board that acts by consensus and didn't take a vote.
Dalton Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry said the school board members like to have items on the agenda for discussion at one meeting and then vote on the next. She said that would mean they would discuss the agreement at the school board's Monday, June 13, meeting and if there are no objections vote on it at the board's Monday, July 18, meeting.
Jackson said she will email the agreement to City Council members and they would likely vote on it at the council's July 18 meeting. She said it would not be placed on the agenda for discussion before that but council members would likely discuss the matter when they meet as the Finance Committee this month or in July.
In December 2018 Carpenter reached an agreement with the City Council and the school board to finance the hotel. That agreement called for Carpenter to finish the hotel on or before Dec. 31, 2019. Since Carpenter did not finish the hotel by that date, the deal expired and Carpenter had to apply for a new deal.
Sanders asked if any part of the project has changed. Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell said the project is basically the same but the value of the project, originally about $4.5 million, has grown considerably.
"It's bigger and better," he said.
Carpenter said if the agreement moves forward the hotel could be open as soon as spring 2023.
