Dalton businessman Kasey Carpenter has revised and expanded his plans to build a hotel in the downtown business district.
A crew last week tore down a former bank building at the corner of the 200 block of West Cuyler Street opposite of both of Carpenter’s restaurants, The Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company. Carpenter had originally planned to renovate the bank building, but he said as he got further into planning he found that it made more sense to tear the building down and construct a new building.
Carpenter said he's still awaiting final drawings to begin construction but he hopes to have the hotel, which will be called The Carpentry, open in about a year.
"I think that's a good timetable," he said. "I don't think (the economy) will be fully recovered by then. But I still think this is a good project. It is something we've wanted to do for a long time, something I think the city will like. I believe the economy will eventually turn around, and I hope we are in a position to weather the storm until it does."
The hotel will be a "boutique" hotel, smaller and more intimate with an eye on design.
The hotel was originally slated to have 31 rooms, but Carpenter said constructing a new building will allow him to expand the project slightly.
"We are probably going to have closer to 42 rooms," he said.
There are currently no hotels in downtown Dalton, and Carpenter said his hotel will attract visitors who want to be within walking distance of downtown businesses, restaurants and events.
