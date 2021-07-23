Carpet Capital Association of Realtors aids DOC-UP

The Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) received a $1,500 COVID-19 Community Grant for local community outreach and relief efforts. The Realtors Issues Action Committee grant was awarded to the Carpet Capital Association of Realtors to provide aid to the local community through the DOC-UP program.
DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization of Churches United for People) is a nondiscriminatory, nonprofit organization of churches centered on meeting the needs of residents in Dalton and Whitfield County who face temporary financial crisis situations. Since March 2019, applications for assistance from DOC-UP have significantly increased due to families impacted by COVID-19.
CCAR’s donation of $1,500 will go specifically for rental assistance to keep families together and in more permanent housing. This amount was matched with another $1,500 from a local realtor, Dave Robinson with Peach Realty, Inc., bringing the total donation to $3,000.
“We are very fortunate to have an organization like DOC-UP in this community,” said Talli Williams, CCAR president.
CCAR will host a “toiletry drive” benefiting DOC-UP to conclude Nov. 11. Anyone wishing to donate may drop off their items at the CCAR office, 204 W. Gordon St. in Dalton.
The Carpet Capital Association of Realtors is a voluntary member association comprised of approximately 230 real estate professionals and industry affiliates who work in and around Murray and Whitfield counties. Realtor is a registered mark that identifies a professional in real estate who subscribes to a strict Code of Ethics as a member of the National Association of Realtors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.