Carpet Capital Association of Realtors holds raffle to benefit Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity

The Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) continues to support Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity's Hand-Up Home Repair Program, understanding the value of home ownership and home maintenance.
CCAR’s Community Service Committee recently held a raffle to support the Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity’s Hand-Up Home Repair Program. The raffle, which was held during CCAR’s Realtor and Affiliate Mixer, raised $1,600 for the charity.
“As realtors, we realize the value in home ownership and maintaining our homes. We are honored to support Habitat for Humanity who shares our goal of making home ownership a reality for so many,” said Tyna Stevenson, CCAR Community Service Committee chair.
The Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity Hand-Up Home Repair Program not only helps with new housing but also helps individuals and families in the local area (including Whitfield and Murray counties) who are in need of critical home repairs.
This program focuses on external projects that will allow the individual to safely stay in their home. To qualify for a home repair, the applicant must own their home, be willing to partner with Habitat and be able to make a small financial contribution to help offset the cost of materials. This program runs completely off of gracious donors, and the work is completed by willing and able volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.