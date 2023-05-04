Carpet Capital Bridge Club

Seated, from left, are Carpet Capital Bridge Club members Patsy Bargeron, Judy Kemp and Barbara Myer. Standing are Mike McHugh, Stella McHugh, Pauline Schleger, Mary Lee Farmer and Carol Houston.

 Contributed photo

Carpet Capital Bridge Club members recently competed in one of the largest bridge tournaments in the country hosted in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

More than 1,000 came from all around the country to compete. The Carpet Capital Bridge Club members all placed first in many divisions.

“We are proud of their success!” said Julie Dyer, program supervisor for the Whitfield County Senior Center where the club members meet to practice and play.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video