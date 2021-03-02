The local Carpet City Rotary Club, also known as the morning Rotary, has not let the challenges and stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic stop it from doing good in the community.
Club President Jackie Killings commented, "This is my third time being president of our club and it has been one of the most challenging years I've ever experienced. We have modified our meeting schedule, meeting virtually instead of in-person, and relaxed our attendance requirements. Admittedly, it has not always been easy keeping everyone engaged when all our lives have been disrupted like this. But Carpet City Rotary is still active and opening doors of opportunity."
In April of last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, the club bought gift cards for the staff at the Whitfield County Health Department. Each of the 68 staff members received a gift card to a local restaurant. Not only did this show the club members' appreciation for those who had been working tirelessly doing COVID-19 testing, but it also helped some of the local restaurants that had been struggling during that time.
During the holiday season, the club donated $500 to the city of Dalton's Shop With a Hero event. The Dalton police and fire departments raised money and escorted local children through Walmart to pick out toys and clothes.
In addition to this, the club adopted two other families with special needs children and helped them have a great Christmas. Club Foundation Chair Amy Grammer worked with Whitfield County Schools and Dalton Public Schools to identify one family from each system. Club members purchased nearly everything on both families' wish lists, including toys, clothing, blankets and kitchen appliances. Additionally, each family received a $100 gift card to a local grocery store. Grammer and one other club member loaded up their SUVs with the items and delivered them to the families.
Earlier this year, the club applied for and received a COVID-19 special community grant from the Rotary District 6910 office. With this grant and matching club funds, the club bought lunch for two days for the first responders and volunteer nurses working a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Dalton Convention Center. Killings said, "In times like these, we are able to demonstrate what being a Rotarian really means. It is not just about having weekly meetings, but rather it is about making positive impacts in our communities and putting service above self. While we cannot administer these vaccines ourselves, we can support the women and men who do."
Not only does the club seek out opportunities to provide direct resources to those that need them, but it is also a conduit to other indirect services. Other community agencies have reached out to the club members to help find services for their clients. The club's members have built a large network not just in northwest Georgia, but across the country. And they harness the power of this network to connect local organizations with those other service providers, particularly if it is something not in the club's wheelhouse.
With its 13 members, Carpet City Rotary is one of the smallest Rotary clubs in Georgia. But this club punches way above its weight class in terms of community impact. Its members have been diligent and committed to Rotary even as some have had their own personal and professional hardships during this pandemic. Carpet City Rotarians remain committed to serving this community and putting service above self.
If you want more information about the Carpet City Rotary Club, follow it on Facebook or email Killings at jmkillings@yahoo.com.
