Carpet City Rotary Club hosting Swing for the Green on Saturday

The Carpet City Rotary Club is excited to host its 15th Annual Swing for the Green $1 million Shoot-out.
Proceeds help the club support several local initiatives, including Special Olympics, Shop with a Cop and Space Camp for interested visually-impaired students. One hundred percent of net proceeds are used to support children in this community.
This year’s event will be on Saturday. Please note that due to ongoing renovations at the Dalton Golf & Country Club, this year’s event will be held in two locations. The qualifying round will take place at the Dalton Golf & Country Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the “Early Bird 2 for 1 Special” from 9 a.m. to noon. The final round will take place at Nob North Golf Course starting at 4 p.m.
Also, please note that with a Platinum ($1,000) or Event ($2,500) level sponsorship, you will have one automatic entry into the final event. Each Platinum or Event sponsor will be able to designate one person to take the shot for $1 million. No qualifying necessary. Other sponsorship levels are Gold ($500) and Silver ($250).
If you have questions, please contact Jackie Killings at jmkillings@yahoo.com or (706) 483-6190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.