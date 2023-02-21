Carpets of Dalton has partnered with the American Heart Association in starting the Dalton Community Heartsavers Program. Through this initiative they will help train the next generation of lifesavers by funding the Heartsavers Program that will empower Dalton community leaders and Dalton community youth programs to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator) safety. More than 350,000 people suffer out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest each year. The American Heart Association is working to improve this number.
Change starts with helping people feel more confident in their abilities during an emergency situation. The Dalton Community Heartsavers program will provide hundreds in the community with the skills needed to respond. The American Heart Association will provide CPR kits and hands-on training demos to local corporations through Dalton Chamber of Commerce breakfasts and Dalton leadership training. Demos will also be provided for some youth sports programs, including the North Georgia Soccer Academy.
“Out of hospital cardiac arrest has been a longstanding threat to our community here in Dalton,” said Emily Niespodziany, executive director of the American Heart Association. ”We aim to have as many people as possible know Hands-Only CPR so we have more lifesavers ready to act in the event of an emergency. We are grateful that Carpets of Dalton has stepped up to help us fast track this endeavor.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the American Heart Association here in Dalton. We believe this training is crucial in our manufacturing facilities and our rural communities being that hands-only CPR and AED preparedness is the first and most important step in saving lives. Through our sponsorship and the leadership of our Advisory Board we are going to be able to provide demos on this life-saving skill to many members of the Dalton community, including our largest corporations and our top leaders,”said Bryan Peeples, Carpets and Furniture of Dalton.
The CPR Training Kit empowers individuals to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, and it teaches AED skills and choking relief. The kit includes everything needed to properly educate individuals: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, manikins and a manikin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.
For more information about the CPR Training Kits, visit cpr.heart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.