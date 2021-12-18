Carroll speaks to Kiwanis

Contributed photo

Chattanooga television and radio personality David Carrol addressed a recent meeting of the Dalton Kiwanis Club. He showed slides he has collected of famous people who have visited the Chattanooga area. He also sold copies of his newest book, "Hello Chattanooga!" In the photo, Carroll autographs a copy of his book for Kiwanian Carl Beard.

