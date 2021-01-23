CASA adds 7 to ranks

In Whitfield and Murray counties, volunteers for the Family Support Council's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program became champions for children who have been removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect.
CASA volunteers form close relationships with children, and they get to know everyone involved with those children. Eventually, they deliver reports to the court with recommendations for the future of children for whom they're responsible.
On Jan. 15, seven new CASA volunteers were sworn in: Vivian Hair, Candice Murray, Kelli Punchard, Brenda Sandoval-Reynoso, Charlotte Schuyt, Brittany Valley and Molly Young.
CASA volunteers spend three-plus hours on Monday nights for 10 weeks being trained, which is "intense, but we are preparing them to be the best" they can be, and "we support our volunteers 100%," Tracy Harmon, CASA's volunteer outreach coordinator, explained last year. "It's a big commitment, but it's one of the most valuable opportunities you can have, (because) it's unique and very rewarding."
The next CASA volunteer training begins March 1. For more information, contact Harmon at (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.