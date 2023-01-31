Conasauga Juvenile Court Judge Jason Souther said CASA (court-appointed special advocate) Vickie Duggan "gets the hard cases."
"She gets the cases where the issues surrounding the child, health-wise or behavior-wise, are more pronounced," he said. "Or the issues surrounding the family are more complicated. She gets the cases where there is no easy, direct answer."
Assigned to cases by judges, CASA volunteers establish bonds with children removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child before delivering recommendations to the court.
The Conasauga Judicial Circuit includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Souther, along with the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and the Family Support Council, which recruits and trains the volunteers who serve as CASAs, recently honored Duggan for her efforts.
Duggan has been a CASA since returning to the Dalton area about five and a half years ago.
"Two or three times a day, depending on what I was doing, I would drive past a billboard (on Cleveland Highway in Dalton) with Miss Chelsea's (Chelsea DeWaters, CASA program manager) face, saying 'Come to CASA.'"
Duggan met with DeWaters and decided "this was where I needed to be."
"I work for the children," she said. "I listen to them. Once they realize that I have their best interest at heart and am going to be their voice in this process, they are so happy."
"We ask Vickie to handle cases that require very thorough investigation," said DeWaters. "She gets cases that require a lot of digging, gathering a lot of background information."
Maria Khote, DFCS Division 1 adoptions supervisor, said there are no easy cases for CASAs.
"But her cases are more complex," she said.
Souther said Duggan often receives cases involving older children.
"Those can be more difficult," he said. "When it's an infant or a small child, we are usually dealing only with the parents' issues. If they can complete their work, they can regain custody of their child. But older children may have issues of their own that have to be addressed."
Duggan's cases often involve multiple siblings. DeWaters said siblings often have different needs and that makes the cases more complex.
"In those cases, it is not uncommon to have more than one biological father involved," Duggan said. "So, in some cases, one child might go to family members."
CASAs agree to take on a case for up to 18 months, but it isn't uncommon for cases to last longer.
"I currently have one case I accepted in August 2019 and another I accepted in September 2019," Duggan said.
Family Support Council CASA Supervisor Yurilen Aviles calls Duggan a model CASA.
In 2021, Duggan was named Murray/Whitfield CASA Volunteer of the Year by the Family Support Council and also received the Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County from the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
"Vickie is able to provide these children with comfort and reassurance in times of crisis and change," said DeWaters. "She is also a supporter of and a resource for the adults who provide their care. The relationships Vickie builds with all parties involved in her cases enable her to be a constant source of guidance, empathy and encouragement for people who are going through deeply painful circumstances."
Duggan said she feels a keen sense of reward when children are able to be reunited with their families.
"This is important work," she said.
Those interested in volunteering as a CASA and taking part in the training can call the Family Support Council at (706) 428-7934.
