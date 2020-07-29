CASA volunteers can be key cogs in family reunifications

In Whitfield and Murray counties, the Family Support Council's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is often an indispensable bridge in reuniting parents with their children after separations.
CASA volunteers become "that person" for children assigned to them by judges, said Tracy Harmon, CASA's volunteer outreach coordinator. They establish bonds with children, but also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child, as they eventually deliver recommendations to the judges. The children have been removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect.
When parents and children realize the role of the CASA volunteer, they quickly grow more comfortable, said Sophia Golliher, CASA volunteer supervisor. "Sometimes, we can be a buffer (and) work through misunderstandings, because when you're dealing with children in foster care, misunderstandings have serious consequences."
Parents "hear exactly what needs to be done" from CASA volunteers, which is "reassuring," and for children, "it helps to know they have an advocate, someone to speak up for them," Golliher said. "That is one person who is there to listen to you, and it feels special to have that."
With parents and children, "building rapport just takes time," said Tuesday Jones, a CASA volunteer for three years. "I tell parents the expectations, and that they can always talk to me; I explain to children that I am their advocate, and that I'm always there for them."
In her two current cases, one involves four children and the other three, and "all those kids love me to death," Jones said. "I'm consistent, and I'm going to be there for them no matter what."
Jones "is so good at being genuine with people, and they pick up on that," Golliher said. "She's not an adversary or someone to gang up on them."
CASA volunteers "encourage the biological parents" as they attempt to reform, because "we all need positive reinforcement," Harmon said. "Our CASA volunteers go as far as Atlanta for visits."
Parents who have lost their children "need to know there is hope," which case plans provide, Jones said. With parents, she emphasizes "taking it day by day and looking to small accomplishments."
"More parents need to know about CASA, because it's amazing," said Matthew Smith, who was reunited with his children roughly nine months after losing them due to drug addiction. Those volunteers "are out there fighting every day for kids like mine."
Smith was "very welcoming to me and great to work with," said Jones, who handled his case. He's "made a 180-degree turn" in his life and "took a lot of positives" from the experience.
It's paramount for CASA volunteers to reserve judgment with their clients and "be very open, because everyone is different," Jones said. "I can't put my style of parenting on anyone else, because parents can get defensive, and I don't want them to feel that way."
"When parents get their children back, it really is amazing, because they've (often) had to change their whole lifestyle," said Chelsea DeWaters, manager for the CASA program. Those changes may seem modest to some, but "their life was on one track, and they completely changed to a new track."
"It's a big psychological shift that is very hard for most humans and takes years and years, because it takes so much resolve, courage and belief, but parents love their children, and they want them back," DeWaters said. "We are not in the business of giving parents what they deserve; we are in the business of giving children what they deserve."
CASA volunteers spend three-plus hours on Monday nights for 10 weeks being trained, which is "intense, but we are preparing them to be the best" they can be, and "we support our volunteers 100%," Harmon said. "Is there a need for more CASA volunteers? Definitely, yes," and those interested in learning more about the program can do so by calling (706) 428-7931 or visiting Facebook.com/murraywhitfieldcasa.
"It's a big commitment, but it's one of the most valuable opportunities you can have," Harmon added. "It's unique and very rewarding."
Jones echoed those sentiments.
"I have a full-time job (as event services manager for the Dalton Convention Center), and I'm a full-time mom (of a son) involved in a lot of extracurriculars, so if I can do it, you can," she said. "You just have to be creative, but it's a great way of giving back to your community."
