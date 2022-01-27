As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively affect so many mentally, helping to heal families in this community builds bridges and "connects people to each other, which is so precious, especially at this time," according to Chelsea DeWaters.
Dewaters is the program manager for the Family Support Council's CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) program in Whitfield and Murray counties. CASAs, assigned by judges, advocate for children who have been removed from their homes and determined to have been deprived due to abuse and/or neglect.
"People feel the (pandemic) fatigue, but our volunteers are what it looks like when a community takes care of its own, walking with (those in crisis) when they need that village around them," DeWaters said.
"They model for everybody what it looks like when people in a community are invested in each other, and that feels even more meaningful — and critical — right now."
"During (this pandemic), I've been struck by how essential that is, because it's harder to find," she said. "I feel like a lot of people are turning inward, with an insular focus, but this is a way for you to be connected to other people."
"We all need connectedness to each other, to be tied to those around us, and being a CASA is a way to experience that," she said. "You give, but you also receive, (so) it adds to you, too."
'Such a reward to see'
Brittany Valley's first case as a CASA "had a happy ending, for sure," as a father is once again living with his two children, and the family is thriving, she said. "To be part of something like that is so worth it and such a reward to see."
"I don't know what I would've done during (this pandemic) without this job and the volunteers and staff here," said Tracy Harmon, CASA’s volunteer outreach coordinator. "That positivity brightens my day when there's an influx of negativity, and knowing I had a purpose has helped me through the COVID-19 'depression.'"
The first of three CASA trainings in 2022 starts Feb. 15 and those interested in more information can contact Harmon at tharmon@fscdalton.com.
'Share the Heartbeat'
More than ever before, CASA volunteers are sharing their experiences to raise awareness of the program locally through a "Share the Heartbeat" initiative, Harmon said. "Our volunteers are our biggest assets, and they come from so many different walks of life that just by sharing their involvement" they can reach a lot of people.
Valley is a children's pastor at Crosspointe Dalton, and "children are my heart," so when she "hears stories of need" she wants to help, she said. She began her CASA work a year ago, and "anyone with a heart for children could step up and do this."
"If I can work full time with two young children at home, you can make time, and the training equips us so (well)," she said. CASA training "helped us see through the eyes of a family in need, outside of our own perspective, and you have a support system, (including) a supervisor, so you're not alone."
Becoming a CASA "promotes personal growth" and shifts perspective, said Sophia Golliher, CASA volunteer supervisor for the Family Support Council. "It's just a good thing."
And CASAs further broaden their minds as they get to know families, since "really getting to know people is how you (counteract) preconceived notions you may have," said Golliher, who is Valley's CASA supervisor. "It can be a different world within our community, but if CASAs really get to know parents, not just what's on a piece of paper, they can better understand how they got where they are — and how they can turn it around."
'They want to be there'
Children and families appreciate CASA volunteers so much because they're just that, volunteers, DeWaters said: "They want to be there."
When the father in Valley's first case learned she is "a volunteer — an outside person — I heard a change in his voice, and a huge wall broke down," she said. "I was able to help guide him along the way, encourage him, and be a cheerleader."
CASA volunteers "have gotten very creative" during the pandemic, especially with helping families find the assistance they need, Harmon said. "Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County have lots of assistance programs for those in need" if they know how to access them.
Valley connected the father in her case with "practical services," as well as offerings like parenting classes, she said. "We could all use some parenting classes."
'The community taking care of itself'
The CASA program is an example of "the community taking care of itself," DeWaters said. CASA volunteers advocate for children, but it's crucial to remember children are "inextricably bound to their families, (so) we want to support, strengthen and heal families so children can be in those families safely."
Children are already "in care" and — at least temporarily — away from their biological families when a CASA enters the scene, Harmon said.
CASAs work closely with state Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) case managers, and establish relationships with children and family members before delivering a recommendation to the court regarding the future of the children, and CASAs can "help change a child's story" from negative to positive as they work to heal families so children can be reunited with the family members if at all possible.
"We want parents to be the superheroes they should be," Valley said. The children in Valley's case "had a fantastic foster family," but they still wanted to be reunited with their father, because while "it was a wonderful foster home, it wasn't 'home.'"
"Helping parents succeed so children can (go) back with their parents, if possible, is in the best interest of the child," Golliher said. "It's always better to try to mend the family situation."
Even in cases of adoption, CASA volunteers look for ways biological family members can still have a place in the lives of their children, DeWaters said.
"A kid can never have 'too many' family members who love them."
'Walk through that hardship with them'
"The majority of our cases are neglect, not physical or sexual abuse, and the majority of the time that (neglect) is due to substance abuse/addiction," DeWaters said. "These are people in crisis, not abusive people."
"In many cases, (these) people are going through the worst time of their lives, but a CASA is willing to walk through that hardship with them and be with them in that time and place of grief," she said. "When a CASA understands a parent, you can see what that does for a parent — you can see the spark it gives them."
These families "are not in a good place when they come in — things have changed a great deal for them during the pandemic, and it's a struggle — (but) it helps (CASAs) to see a family come out of crisis," Golliher said. "Being a supportive person is so helpful for families."
For various "reasons, they have come to an almost impossible point in their life, and they need support like kids do," DeWaters said. "Very few can overcome those obstacles without at least one other person on their team, and we want to invite people to be part of that."
The need is still there
The CASA program in Whitfield and Murray counties currently has 34 volunteers, but "we still have kids who don't have a CASA, and our dream is for every child in (local) foster care to have an advocate," DeWaters said. "We're really looking for bilingual (CASA) volunteers, and we'd like more males, too, because we have very few."
CASA volunteering isn't "for everybody, but it is a perfect match for a lot of people," Harmon said. "I hope we have a large class."
CASA volunteers should be willing to "get out of your comfort zone, be continuous learners, curious, and interested in the complexities of life," DeWaters said. "You're always learning, because every family and every child is different."
"You get to know their stories — it's an honor to hear their stories and go to that place with them — on a granular level and get a new perspective, because these are real people, real stories, and real needs," she said. "There's always something I take from a new case that changes how I see the world and adds to how I want to relate to those around me."
