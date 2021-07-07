Scheduled for March 2020, "Pump Boys and Dinettes" was postponed indefinitely mere days before opening night due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT) production will finally be performed for audiences beginning Friday, July 16.
When those involved with the musical returned a couple of months ago, "the set was exactly how we left it" last March, said director Andrew Chauncey. "It was like time stood still on the ACT stage for us."
"We were right up to tech week, putting on the finishing touches, when COVID-19 came on the scene, so we suspended rehearsals, and we thought it might be a couple weeks (delay)," said Chauncey, who has been involved with the ACT for years, including as musical director for a 2014 production of "Les Miserables" at Dalton High School. "After we knew it was going to be awhile, (everyone) agreed this should be the first show back when we could come back, and we're lucky that everyone has been able to come back."
When the production was paused, "it was like 'No! Just let us do this one real quick,' because we were so close," said Lori Etheridge, who portrays Rhetta Cupp in the musical. "We set it back a bit, then pushed it back more, and more, and more, so it was like 'Are we ever going to do this show?'"
Initially, "it was very hard, and sad, but we were always hopeful," said Cassie Richardson, who plays Prudie Cupp, who runs the Double Cupp Diner with her sister, Rhetta. "It was a loss, but it also gave me something to look forward to — it kept me going — and we were all so happy when we got back together."
"Pump Boys and Dinettes" is an ideal production to reopen the ACT because "it is just fun, and that's what we need coming out of COVID-19," Chauncey said. "People want to be entertained, and that's what this show is."
It's a "great opener for ACT, because there's nothing heavy about it," Etheridge said. "You don't have to think. You just come in, clap your hands, and have a good time."
While some elements of the show had been forgotten during the year-plus layoff, "you'd be amazed how quickly we got back in sync," said Chauncey. "It came back to us quicker than we realized."
"Some parts came back quickly because we'd rehearsed so much, but we still had to rehearse" this year, Richardson said. "We've worked hard, but it's been fun."
Performances on July 16-17 and 22-24 will be at 8 p.m. on the Mashburn Stage in ACT's Martin Theatre, while the July 18 matinee is set for 2 p.m. More information on tickets, including purchasing them, can be found online at https://actdalton.org/ticketsmemberships.html or by calling (706) 278-4796.
"Everyone is craving live theater and live performances right now" after the pandemic, Chauncey said. The experience has "really put into perspective how much we enjoy going out to see live art."
With live performances, "you never know what's going to happen," Richardson said. "Sometimes you have to react quickly and think on your feet, but that keeps your brain fresh."
"For all of us doing this show, theater is such a big part of what we do. I could deal with all the time at home, but what I missed most was live theater, live performances and live music," Chauncey said. "This is our life, and we love this."
"I love the stage, and I love performing," Etheridge said. "It's just in me," so when live performances became impossible during the pandemic, "it was like a grieving process."
"Nothing like this had ever happened to any of us before, (so) I can't even really express (my feelings), but you don't realize how much you appreciated live theater," she said. "As a patron myself, virtual (performances) are fine, but just not the same, because there's something about being there live, in an audience, experiencing it right in the moment together."
