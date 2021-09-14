Castro joins Hamilton Physician Group - Specialty Care

Dr. Adela Castro says her job is very rewarding.
“You see patients with chronic and sometimes life-threatening conditions that you can help them control,” she said. “it is rewarding to see how my patients’ quality of life improves as their condition gets better.”
Castro is a rheumatologist at Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care. She treats patients with chronic rheumatic and autoimmune diseases like gout, fibromyalgia, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, myositis, vasculitis and osteoarthritis. She speaks English and Spanish.
Castro said she always pictured herself being a doctor.
Her paternal grandfather was a doctor who used to treat mostly members of the indigenous population in Colombia.
“I really admired his devotion to medicine and to serve those in need,” she said. “I grew up in a family that taught me that you don’t need to do big things to help others. Even small things can make the difference. The idea of being in a career where you can interact and get to know different people in different stages of their lives — from newborn to elderly — was something I was looking forward to.”
She completed her residency training in internal medicine at the University of Miami/JFK Medical Center Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida, and her fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
When not at work, Castro said she likes to spend time with friends, watch movies, explore different types of food and restaurants, walk outdoors and dance. She lives in the area with her husband, who is also a doctor.
Castro said she focuses on being empathetic, respectful, caring, a good listener and professional in all aspects of her life.
To schedule an appointment with Castro, call Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care at (706) 529-3072.
