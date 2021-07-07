Catchy songs and pure fun hallmarks of show at ACT

"Pump Boys and Dinettes," which opens Friday, July 16, at the Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT), "is a fun, silly, jukebox musical," an ideal vehicle to leave one's cares behind for an evening, said director Andrew Chauncey.
Chauncey was a natural choice to direct when ACT opted to bring this show to Dalton, since he'd recently portrayed the character L.M. in Chattanooga, and he's made a few tweaks for this production, modernizing it from its '50s-'60s setting and changing the attire to match a country and western aesthetic, with women in dresses, aprons and cowboy boots, and men eschewing typical work outfits because "they're hanging out playing music, not really working on cars," he said with a chuckle. "It's super cool to do it again and put my take on it."
L.M. works in an office, and he's "nerdy, but he has one great song, where he shares his encounter with Dolly Parton at one of her concerts," Chauncey said with a laugh. L.M.'s brush-with-fame anecdote "may or may not be true."
Rhetta Cupp, who runs the Double Cupp Diner with her sister, Prudie Cupp, is "a single mom raising two boys trying to get by, make a living, and have some fun along the way," Lori Etheridge said. "My favorite song, 'Vacation' — one of the reasons I wanted to do this show — has tight harmonies, and you really get to show off your vocals."
Prudie is "fun and energetic, and I love 'Tips,'" a duet with Etheridge, said Cassie Richardson, who plays Prudie. "It's just fun, and our friend, Ashlyn Barnett, choreographed it."
Richardson was lured to "Pump Boys and Dinettes" — the "Pump Boys” sell high octane fuel on Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country, and the “Dinettes” run the Double Cupp Diner next door — because it's a musical, she said. In addition to vocals, she plays her guitar in the show.
"The country feel, and the music, was a draw," she said. "It's cute and fun."
Performances July 16-17 and 22-24 will be at 8 p.m. on the Mashburn Stage in ACT's Martin Theatre, while the July 18 matinee is set for 2 p.m. More information on tickets, including purchasing them, can be found online at https://actdalton.org/ticketsmemberships.html, or by calling (706) 278-4796.
"It's very much an ensemble show, with no one person as the star, and (the fact that) we're really a team is one of the things I love about" this musical, Chauncey said. "I don't think any of (these characters) work super hard, but they make music and flirt all the time."
As has been the case historically, ACT is once again partnering with a local organization to collect funds and needed items on show nights. Audience members are invited to bring everything from dog or cat food (wet and dry), Tidy Cat clumping cat litter, dog leashes and dog and cat toys to bleach, laundry detergent, antibacterial hand soap, dishwashing liquid, disinfectant wipes, vinyl exam gloves and paper towels to the ACT for the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. Cash donations may be made at https://hsnwga.org/get-involved/donate/.
A founding member of the ACT, Etheridge has been involved in productions for three decades, and "we're like a family here," she said. "When you have a good group together, you always want to be part of it."
This musical "really showcases the talent in Dalton, because everyone is local, and they all sing and play instruments," Chauncey said. "It will be different for every person, but every member of the audience will walk away from this show with at least one of these songs stuck in their head."
