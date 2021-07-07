Catchy songs and pure fun hallmarks of show at ACT

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

"Pump Boys and Dinettes" cast members rehearse at the Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT) for the musical that opens July 16. "It's very much an ensemble show, with no one person as the star, and (the fact) we're really a team is one of the things I love about" this musical, said Andrew Chauncey, who plays the character L.M. in the show and is also the production's director.