Jonathan’s House Ministries is holding its third annual Catwalk for a Cause on Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
This ladies-only event showcases the latest fashion from boutiques including Wildwood Charm, The Olive Cart, Unorthodox Apparel, Freckled Fox and Wildflower Clothing Co. Attendees can enjoy discounted services and packages from Drip Wellness and Aesthetics in Bloom, shop pop-up boutiques and enjoy cocktails and hors d’Oeuvres.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at jonathanshouseministries.org/catwalk or at the door.
In addition, raffle tickets will be available at the event for a two-night Selah Ridge Luxury Treesort giveaway. Visit www.selahridgetreesort.com to view photos of the accommodations. Come join us for a night of high fashion and support a great cause.
Jonathan’s House Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ministry that provides support and assistance to young adults who are aging out of the foster care system.
Jonathan’s House provides housing, transportation, life skills training, counseling and financial support with the goal of helping these young adults become independent and productive members of our community.
Every year, over 27,000 young adults turn 18 and age out of the foster care system.
Forty percent of these young adults will become homeless; 1 in 7 of the women will be pregnant by 21; 50% will suffer from substance abuse; and only 3% will earn a college degree. Over 50% of our residents complete our program and transition to a stable environment.
Based in Tunnel Hill, Jonathan’s House currently operates two homes — one for women and one for men.
Please visit jonathanshouseministries.org to learn more about Jonathan’s House.
