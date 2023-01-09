The cause of the fire in December that destroyed the building that housed the Cohutta Police Department has been ruled "undetermined but possibly electrical," according to Police Chief Greg Fowler.
The building also served as a warehouse for Rhyne & Sons, an antique shop in Ringgold.
"The fire began in the middle portion of the south wall area of the warehouse area," Fowler said. "That's what the (state) fire marshal ruled and that was the conclusion of the fire investigator for Rhyne & Sons."
The police department is currently operating out of trailers at 112 Windwalker Drive on the town tennis courts.
"The telephone number is still the same, 706-222-0100," Fowler said. "We are there if they (the public) need us. But the best thing for people to do if they do need us is to call 911 and let them dispatch us because a lot of Cohutta addresses are actually in the county or even in the city of Varnell. That's because the Cohutta post office covers from the state line down into Varnell. The 911 dispatchers can tell what agency should be sent to a particular address."
Evidence and case files are stored elsewhere and were not affected by the fire but the department lost personnel files, firearms and other equipment.
"We lost everything that was not in the patrol cars — numerous computers, all the office furniture, weapons, the backup system to operate the tornado siren," Fowler said.
Fowler said police departments from across the state and the nation have donated equipment to help replace what was lost.
Fowler said he expects that the company that manufactured the tornado siren will send a representative to Cohutta this week to set up a system that will allow city personnel to manually set off the siren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.