Every Friday, Valley Point Elementary School teachers can warm up with coffee, tea and hot cider, while students can enjoy fresh-baked cookies every other Friday, courtesy of students in The CC Crew.
The CC Crew has 25-30 Exceptional Student Services students from each grade, although the coffee element is restricted mostly to those in grades four and five for safety reasons, said Shanna Eaton, who started the operation in early January.
"Our third-graders know they can start making coffee next year, and they're really looking forward to that."
"Teachers love coffee and tea, and students love cookies, so it's great," said Principal Ali Finley. "We're excited for our kids to have opportunities, and it feels good as adults to help them."
Younger students bake, package and label the cookies, among other duties, and 400 cookies were sold on a recent Friday, said Eaton, the school's lead teacher for Exceptional Student Services. The CC Crew also fills more than 20 beverage orders each Friday, and Textile Rubber and Chemical Co. provided start-up capital for the burgeoning enterprise.
Members of The CC Crew created a logo, which now adorns signs, shirts and aprons, Eaton said. "They love that they have ownership in it," and she plans to continue the operation at least through the end of this school year.
"They look so cute with their aprons and smiling faces, and they've improved a lot in their communication skills in a short amount of time," Finley said. "We just love it so much."
Members of The CC Crew confirm orders with teachers over the phone, which has really helped them with communication skills, "and they enjoy it," Eaton said. They also interact with students and staff while completing deliveries, which "has helped a lot of them come out of their shells a little more."
Making deliveries is the favorite part of working on The CC Crew for Junior Sanchez, said the fourth-grader. Customers "order on an app, and we go to the classes, (which) I like."
Sanchez appreciates "having a job," and he's learned several lessons from his work, he said. "You have to work hard, and you have to be kind."
When "you're older, you have to have a job, and (we're learning) how to keep a job," said fifth-grader Ashley England, another member of The CC Crew. Among other imperatives, "you have to help your teammates."
"Our goal for all students is (graduation) and employability," said Ruthie Rule, Whitfield County Schools Exceptional Student Services director. "Time and time again, (these students) show us they can exceed our expectations."
When England learned about the possibility of a coffee-and-cookie operation within her school she was "excited," as it's "the first time we got to do (anything like) this," she said. "I like helping make the cookies — it's fun — and" she also appreciates the rewards she earns for her efforts, from hot chocolate to time for playing games.
Students fill out "time cards" for their work and earn rewards for their contributions, Eaton said. "Every week, they change jobs, so they (gain experience) performing different tasks."
"They're learning how to be employees, (which includes) having a positive attitude, trying their best, and (exhibiting) manners," she said. They also "feel important, like they're achieving something, and they're known."
"Everyone knows The CC Crew contributes to our school," and it's important for members to be responsible role models, she said. "When you're part of something like this, people look up to you, and you have to be a good example."
It's "important for all our students to feel special and valued," Finley said. "This is one way for (Exceptional Student Services) students to feel that way."
