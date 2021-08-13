CDC advisory committee recommends additional COVID vaccine for immunocompromised people

Following the Federal Drug Administration’s authorization of an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is now recommending that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The recommendation does not include J&J vaccine recipients at this time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting guidance from the CDC that clearly defines what conditions make an individual eligible for an additional dose of vaccine. Once those conditions are known, DPH will establish statewide protocols for health departments administering additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Until then, DPH will hold off on administering third doses.
Patients seeking additional doses of vaccine should contact their healthcare provider for guidance and recommendations.
For information about COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.
