CDC recommends health care workers, high-risk adults, elderly receive first vaccine allocation

ATLANTA — With multiple COVID-19 vaccines said to be on the horizon, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends health care workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions and the elderly be prioritized for initial vaccinations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, federal and state officials face the challenge of distributing vaccines, once approved, in a strategic way to target at-risk groups and mitigate further spread.
Health officials are optimistic a limited supply of vaccine may be available as soon as the end of the year, but some Georgians will likely wait months for a vaccination.
The Atlanta-based CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) released its recommendations on Monday.
"For the period when the supply of COVID-19 vaccine will be limited,” the committee wrote, "ACIP has considered four groups for initial vaccine allocation. These include health care personnel, other essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults aged 65 years (or greater, including residents of long-term care facilities).”
To preserve the health care system that is buckling in some places under the weight of COVID-19 cases, health care workers will be first in line for a vaccination, as recommended by the CDC. Georgia’s first draft of its vaccination plan submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted health care workers are the most likely to be exposed directly or indirectly to individuals with COVID-19 during their work.
From the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has had a severe impact when coupled with underlying health conditions and/or if the infected individual is older. The CDC reports vaccinating these individuals with the first supply would significantly reduce the country's mortality rate.
Keeping people at risk of more severe outcomes from COVID-19 out of hospitals reduces the strain on health care facilities, the report said.
While COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black Americans and other minorities, the CDC included the warning the vaccine allocations should be equally available to all Americans, both in the first round of allocation and when a vaccine becomes widely available.
"This includes a commitment to removing unfair, unjust and avoidable barriers to vaccination that disproportionately affect groups that have been economically or socially marginalized, as well as a fair and consistent implementation process,” the report said.
Further obstacles remain for widespread distribution into rural areas.
Experts say Georgians not at high risk for a severe outcome will likely be waiting a while for a vaccination.
Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a public health researcher and former Mercer University professor, told CNHI that Americans need to buckle down and continue wearing masks and social distancing, even if a vaccine is approved, especially if it requires multiple doses to be effective.
"For the most people in Georgia, we're probably not going to be looking at this until the second or third tier of the vaccine deployment plan," she said after reviewing the state's first draft plan. "Even if the vaccine were released today, it would still take months for us to get to a place where we're vaccinating the entire population."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
