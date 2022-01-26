Those who want to understand how elementary students felt during the COVID-19 pandemic decades or even centuries from now will be able to do so thanks to a Cedar Ridge Elementary School ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) project.
"You have lived through something really incredible, and people in the future will want to know what happened," Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia, told the students who completed the project last year. "It'll probably surprise you what historians in the future will find fascinating, but what you have given them is something money can't buy: your memories and experiences."
In the summer of 2020, Ware reached out to schools asking for teachers to document student experiences through photos and written accounts, said Rayda Reed, Cedar Ridge's ALPHA teacher. Cedar Ridge's fifth-grade ALPHA students decided to make this their social action project for the 2020-21 school year, and they involved ALPHA students from grades one-five.
All 23 of the school's ALPHA students wrote journal entries about the pandemic and its impact on their lives, and they presented “COVID-19 Chronicles: Pupils of the 2020 Pandemic" to Ware last May, Reed said. The 83-page journal contains roughly 240 entries, along with pictures and paintings by students, and "I think they did an awesome job."
When Principal Cindy Dobbins read the chronicles, "I was just in awe, how personal they were, what they shared, and how funny they were," she said. "They did a fabulous job with that book."
COVID-19 "stinks, (but I) learned a lot of life lessons, so it's not all bad," said Justice Bolt, a 2020-21 ALPHA student. For example, he learned how to be "more responsible," as well as to treasure his family and friends.
"My family spent a lot of time together" during the pandemic, although he wasn't able to see his great-grandparents due to COVID-19 concerns, which made him "sad," said Bolt, now a sixth-grader. He also worried they'd die and he wouldn't be able to "say goodbye."
That scenario happened to fellow 2020-21 ALPHA student Eleuterio Celis-Carrion, as his grandfather died from COVID-19 and the family wasn't able to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 protocols, he said. He shared that tale in his pandemic journal, as well as numerous other thoughts, from how the pandemic forced him into life "adjustments (to) how it impacted my personal life."
He was struck most by "the amount of people (COVID-19) impacted" locally, nationally and globally, he said. He never abandoned his sense of caution, instead feeling "a mix of happiness (when cases dropped), sadness (as they rose again), and fear."
The dominant emotions during the 2020-21 school year for ALPHA student Angel Zuniga were "fear and confusion," he said. "At the start, I was very scared," but that fear gave way more to confusion, and every time someone raised the possibility of going out in public, he had to ask himself, "Should I go or not?"
"I missed going places, like stores where I can look at things I enjoy," and he also grew bored during the pandemic-imposed isolation, he said. "I started to eat a lot, because I felt like I needed something to do."
Perhaps the most painful part of the pandemic for Bolt has been missing interactions with his friends, he said.
"I talked to some of them through video games, but that's just not the same, and I know now not to ever take my friends for granted again."
Zuniga, now a sixth-grader, was "very glad" to participate in this project last year as a fifth-grader, finding it cathartic, he said.
"I could express my feelings, and I never really got to do that before."
Bolt took on more household responsibilities, from caring for his family's new dog to folding laundry, especially when his mother contracted COVID-19, he said. He, too, contracted COVID-19, but, like his mother, recovered.
"People have felt a lot of different emotions — it's been boring, sad and upsetting — but you can talk directly to historians of the future (through the chronicles), and that is amazing," Ware told the students. "Archives are like time machines."
"Your grandkids will wonder about living through the pandemic, and you can take them" to the Bandy Heritage Center — a research archive and preservation facility at Dalton State College focused on collecting, preserving and interpreting the material and cultural history of Northwest Georgia — and "show them your (work), which is incredibly cool," Ware added. "The decisions you make as adults will be shaped by what you went through (during the pandemic), and (we) can all understand that better because of documents like" these chronicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.