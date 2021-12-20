Cedar Ridge Elementary ALPHA students participate in social action project

Each year, students in fifth grade ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for Higher Achievers) classes in Whitfield County Schools work on a social action project to support the community. This year, the Cedar Ridge Elementary School ALPHA class collected donations for the Grace and Joy House, a safe haven for children entering the foster care system.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Cedar Ridge ALPHA class members met with Amanda Gillean, director of the Grace and Joy House, to talk about their social action project, Operation: Backpack. The class chose to support foster children since many times children leave their homes with very few of their personal items.
More than 60 backpacks and duffel bags have been collected, as well as several large boxes of pajamas, socks, undergarments and school supplies. Cedar Ridge students, staff and community members have graciously donated to Operation: Backpack.
If you would like to learn more about the Grace and Joy House or make a donation, please visit https://www.graceandjoyhouse.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.