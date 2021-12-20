Cedar Ridge Elementary ALPHA students participate in social action project

Contributed photo

On the front row, from left, are students at Cedar Ridge Elementary who donated to Operation: Backpack: Natasha Angeles, Raylan De La Cruz, Brayden Cheek and Tyler Swanson. On the back row are students in the ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for Higher Achievers) class. From left are Rayda Reed (ALPHA teacher), Kyleigh Higdon, Mirta Gallegos, Junior Chavez, Johan Vidal, Eli Crump and Amanda Gillean (Grace and Joy House director).