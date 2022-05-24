Cedar Ridge Elementary School is one of 300 schools from 44 states across the country to receive a $5,000 Library Grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
The school's media specialist, Tommye Mathis, and instructional coach, Jordan Hart, applied for the grant to update and diversify the school's book collections. Mathis said she "can't wait to go shopping for new books!"
Principal Cindy Dobbins shares that excitement, saying she is thrilled about "purchasing new books for students to enjoy."
Cedar Ridge will also receive copies of "Gigi at the White House," a book written by Giovanna McBride, the daughter of Mrs. Bush's former chief of staff, Anita McBride. Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation, the McBride family has donated copies of "Gigi at the White House" to every elementary school that has received a grant since 2002.
“Local libraries are a wonderful resource for our communities," the former first lady said. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning."
The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs, with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country.
