'Celebrate Art!' exhibit begins Oct. 7 in Ringgold

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga Inc. presents the art exhibit “Celebrate Art!" at Ringgold Art & Frame Gallery on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Enjoy browsing new original art, have a snack and meet the artists of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. These talented local artists have submitted recent work in styles ranging from realism to mixed-media, as well as abstract and everything in-between, so there's something for every taste. Featured paintings include oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors.
"Members of the Civic Arts League are delighted to 'Celebrate Art!' and to be able to share their passion with the Ringgold community and friends in the tri-state area," according to organizers. "Creating art has sustained the group's members throughout the past year when so many of the community's favorite pastimes have been out of reach."
The exhibit by the Civic Arts League continues through the end of October during regular gallery hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Ringgold Art & Frame Gallery is at 7825 Nashville St. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required.
The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga Inc. was founded by a group of artist friends in 1963 to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga/North Georgia area.
During the pandemic, the group has stayed in touch and met as circumstances allowed. Post-pandemic, there are plans to resume regular monthly meetings. To inquire about membership in the Civic Arts League, contact Faye Wolfe, vice president and membership chairperson, at (423) 280-2902 or at mamwolfe@gmail.com.
