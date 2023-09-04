Join the Women’s Enrichment Center of Dalton for its annual fundraising event as we Celebrate Life!
We will celebrate 15 years as an independent nonprofit organization and celebrate the lives of all the children born to mothers as past or present clients of the Women’s Enrichment Center. The event will be at Stage 123 on Gordon Street in Dalton on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors will open at 5:30, and tours of the center begin at 4:30. This event will inform the public and raise funds for the Women’s Enrichment Center, a pregnancy care center serving Northwest Georgia.
A catered dinner will be provided. In a relaxed, casual environment, patrons will enjoy hearing speakers from the center, meeting staff members and optionally touring the center to learn more about the services provided to families. The keynote speaker is Evie West, a pro-life individual with an amazing story. Raffle tickets will be sold for various goods and services, and the drawing for the winners will be at the conclusion of the evening.
West is a police officer in Cleveland, Tennessee. She speaks to the pro-life movement as a former Los Angeles gang member and two-time teen mother who was faced with the decision on whether to terminate her second unborn son. Through God’s amazing grace, a story of intrigue, tough love and miracles, her life is now a passionate picture of redemption and abundant life.
The Women’s Enrichment Center provides free limited medical services, referrals and support to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. In addition, the center provides parenting education and support for both mothers and fathers, also offering a store where women may earn points to shop for items for their babies. Diapers and wipes are the most shopped-for items, and donations of these items are always welcome.
The center is funded solely through donations and does not receive government funds. As such, this fundraiser provides the financial support to continue serving the women and families of Northwest Georgia.
You may partner with the center by contacting Heather Tate for sponsorship or reservation details by email to heather@wecnorthga.org. You may also complete online reservations at https://tithe.ly/event-registration/#/7378528. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, you may register at https://forms.gle/Pp8PAC8v5C6veoBZ9.
The Women’s Enrichment Center is at 109 W. Gordon St. For more information, please call (706) 278-1050 or visit www.wecnorthga.org.
