Celebration of Georgia Cities Week starts Monday

The city of Dalton will kick off its celebration of Georgia Cities Week on Monday night at the meeting of the mayor and council and the public is invited.
The annual celebration is an initiative of the Georgia Municipal Association to highlight the roles of city services in the lives of residents and to highlight successes in the community. This year’s theme is “Georgia Cities: Shaping The Future.”
Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council will begin at 6 in City Hall and residents are encouraged to attend. Afterward, the public will be invited to tour a display in the City Hall parking lot of vehicles and machinery from the Dalton Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, Public Works and other departments as well as meet city employees to learn about the work they do.
To continue the celebration throughout the week, the city will highlight on its social media channels the work city departments are doing to make Dalton a great place to live, work and play, and also a number of projects that will shape Dalton’s future for years to come.
