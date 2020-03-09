DALTON, Ga. — Several schools in the Dalton Public Schools system celebrated Read Across America Week by inviting “celebrity” guest readers to share their love of reading with students.
Last Monday, which was Read Across America Day, readers at Westwood Elementary included former administrators, teachers and paraprofessionals.
“This was the first time we have brought our ‘people from the past’ to participate in Read Across America, (and) I think this event was beneficial for the students, current teachers and our celebrity readers,” said Mary Ellen Pierce, a first-grade teacher instrumental in organizing the event. “Our current teachers and students were able to meet the educators who were such a big part of our school’s foundation,” while celebrity readers “were able to see the continued success of their former school, (and) they agreed that the students at Westwood are still ‘The Greatest Kids on Earth.’”
Authors Shelli Johannes and Kristin Tubb visited Westwood to discuss writing with the students.
Tubb’s book, “A Dog Named Daisy,” won the Georgia Children’s Book Award last year for older readers, according to the University of Georgia. The annual Georgia Children’s Book Awards are revealed each year during the Conference on Children’s Literature, and each year, teachers, school library media specialists, public librarians, parents and UGA faculty members narrow lengthy lists of books for each award category to 20 nominees, then work with partners across the state to allow children to vote for their favorites.
Johannes co-wrote “Cece Loves Science” and “Cece Loves Science and Adventure.”
“A day like Read Across America is important for students because it shows children that reading and literacy (are) lifelong skills,” said Westwood’s Julia Cagle. “It is something that is fun, and can even be a career.”
Thursday brought a similar mix of readers to Brookwood Elementary, where a member of the Dalton school board (Sam Sanders), the president of a local college and even a Chick-fil-A cow were among the celebrities.
A couple dozen guests read to students in every class at Brookwood, and the school has celebrated reading week in this manner for several years, said Meredith Shaw, a paraprofessional in the media center. “The kids love having other adults read to them.”
Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State College, is a regular guest in local schools during this reading week, and “I love it,” she said. “Anytime you can be around young people, it’s fun.”
“Of course, I love to read,” added Venable, who read a pair of books, “Malala’s Magic Pencil” and “Thank You, Mr. Falker,” to students on Thursday. “I miss reading to my son, who is all grown now.”
Another veteran guest reader is Stephanie Dean, marketing director of the Chick-fil-A on West Walnut Avenue. In addition to bringing along one of Chick-fil-A’s famous cows, she provided dessert cards for students to use at the restaurant.
“I do (guest reading) every year,” she said. “I love it.”
Dean does suspect, however, that the cow may be even more popular among students than she is, she said with a laugh. “I think they like the cow more than me, but that’s OK.”
This was the second year in which roughly 30 students in Dalton High School’s German program also came to Brookwood during reading week to spend the day with students in that school’s German Immersion Program, Shaw said. The high school students wrote fairy tales in German and shared those with the Brookwood students.
“It’s a good thing for the high school students to hone their skills, and they teach the little ones, too,” she said.
“We have people from all walks of life (as readers), and the students find it interesting to hear from them,” Shaw concluded. “It’s just a really fun day.”
