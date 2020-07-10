Cemetery cleanup set for July 20

The city of Dalton’s Public Works Department is planning another round of cleaning up in the West Hill Cemetery later this month.
Cemetery workers are still seeing prohibited items on cemetery grounds that can cause safety problems for workers performing maintenance in the cemetery. If those items aren’t removed by family members before July 20, cemetery staff will be disposing of them.
The West Hill Cemetery’s policy prohibits the placement of “rocks, gravel, stones, blocks, bricks, wire, wire stands, signs, shells, crockery, glass, ceramics, figurines, toys or other materials deemed hazardous to personnel and maintenance equipment.”
Cemetery policy also states that “floral arrangements shall be placed in clay or plastic containers,” and specifically prohibits glass, tin, wire or cement containers. In the past, workers have been injured when mowers have broken glass vases left at gravesites.
All items that violate the cemetery’s policy or city ordinance are being removed from gravesites.
