ATLANTA — A Republican-led bill to censor certain topics from being taught or accessed in schools now awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s approval after passing both chambers.
Known as HB 1084, the bill the General Assembly passed seeks to ban the teaching of what some conservative lawmakers called “divisive concepts” like critical race theory, a concept that suggests systemic racism is embedded in laws, policies and institutions that lead to racial inequalities.
Opponents of the measure say the lawmakers that have pushed for it are trying to change history.
“We can teach U.S. history, the good, bad and the ugly without dividing children along racial lines,” countered Republican Sen. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who carried the bill in the Senate Friday. “CRT is wrong and it views American history through a racial sense. It’s a filter that focuses on victimhood, not triumph. We don’t defeat racism with racism ... we must teach patriotism, that America’s good, though not perfect. “
While CRT isn’t taught in Georgia schools, opponents argue that HB 1084 could target teachers whose curriculum border other race-related topics.
Democrats, teachers and some students have argued that the bill prevents students from receiving quality and accurate education of the country’s history.
“What the Republican Party is attempting to do is to change history and deny a good education to our students,” said Democrat Rep. Doreen Carter of Lithonia at a March forum. “This bill is talking about how some people may feel if we teach the truth. Both of these bills are talking about how we’re going to teach history, especially how it teaches American U.S. history as it relates to how they have treated Blacks and Black and brown people in the U.S.”
The bill, among others, was approved with Democrat opposition.
SB 226, the Quality Basic Education Act, requires all local school boards to adopt a complaint resolution policy by Jan. 1, 2023, to be used to address complaints from parents or guardians alleging that material that is harmful to minors has been provided or is currently available to a student enrolled in the school system.
Harmful materials could include books and materials pertaining to sex, sexuality, gender and race.
The principal or his or her designee would investigate the complaint within seven days and make a determination with 10 days on whether the material is deemed harmful to minors and whether it should be removed or restricted. Parents and guardians could appeal the decision to the school board, which would have 30 days to make a determination.
The Senate approved the bill 29-12 on Thursday.
Another bill, HB 1178, dubbed the Parental Bill of Rights, requires local school superintendents or principals to provide documents related to a teachers’ curriculum within three days after a parent submits a request for the information.
School districts must also provide procedures for a parent or guardian to withdraw their child from specific course curriculum if the bill becomes law.
Republican Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, said during the COVID-19 pandemic when students had to learn from home, parents became more aware of what their child was being taught in schools, opening the door for the need for parental oversight.
“That’s caused part of the concern of what we’ve seen,” Harbin said at a previous hearing for the bill. ”The parents have a right to know and speak on those issues, and to be able to speak to the people that they ultimately pay with their tax dollars. They need that voice, and I believe this is all about freedom of speech for the voice of their children.”
Other bills approved by noon Friday included the LESS Crime Act (SB 361), which would allow the public and corporations to donate to their local law-enforcement agency for a 100% dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Law-enforcement agencies will be required to allocate those dollars to pay officers more, hire additional officers and increase officer training.
Along party lines, the Georgia General Assembly also approved the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021, which rids the state’s permit process for carrying a concealed weapon.
Democrat Sen. Elena Parent of Atlanta said while both chambers had passed bills to support law enforcement, the bill does the opposite and “makes their job more difficult and more dangerous.”
The aforementioned bills now head to Kemp’s desk for signature. The last day of Georgia’s legislative session is Monday, the deadline for bills to pass in both the House and Senate to be considered by Kemp.
