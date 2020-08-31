Center Point School, circa 1932

Contributed photo

Pat Keen Robertson shared this photo of the Center Point School around 1932. The school was located about a mile east of present day Connector 3. The only person identified is the second boy in the front row: William Herschel "Bill" Keen. Readers who can identify other people are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.