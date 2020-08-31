Center Point School, circa 1932
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rodney Walden age 49 of Dalton Georgia passed away Monday august 31,2020 Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Robert Junior Wade, age 82, of Dalton, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his spouse; Louise J. Wade, parents, Claude and Mossie Wade, sister, Lucille Grey and two brothers, Jack and Charlie Wade. He was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church. …
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton State professor says his viral, profanity-laced tweets were 'taken out of context'
- Four of Whitfield County's five commissioners say they oppose mandating masks in public
- Man charged with two murders in Murray County denied bond
- Dalton woman pleads guilty to felony serious injury by vehicle
- Area Arrests for Aug. 27
- Whitfield County commissioners to cut property tax rate on Friday; size of the cut to be determined
- Delashmitt named chief medical officer at Hamilton Health Care System
- Area Arrests for Aug. 28
- Engineered Floors prepares to launch luxury vinyl tile production in Dalton
- 2020 High School Football Preview: Is this the Murray County group that takes the next step?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.