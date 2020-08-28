Contributed photo
Pat Keen Robertson shared this photo of the Center Point School made in the early 1930s. The school was located about a mile east of present day Connector 3. Two identities are known. The female teacher at back is Johnnie Lee Keen. The seventh student in the second row is Alfred Keen. Readers who can identify other people may email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.
