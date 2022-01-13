Ceremony set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The public is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at 9 a.m. through a ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard,
No other activities are currently planned for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee due to the high rate and spread of COVID-19 locally, according to organizers. However, some events usually held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day could be rescheduled for Black History Month in February.
