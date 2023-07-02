On Thursday, Clyde McDaniel Jr. was sworn in by Probate Judge Sherri Blevins as the new Whitfield County coroner.
McDaniel is a 24-year veteran of the city of Dalton Fire Department and has served as a deputy coroner since December 2017. As the coroner he assumes the responsibility of overseeing all aspects of the Coroner’s Office by conducting thorough investigations into the facts and circumstances surrounding deaths within the county.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position,” said McDaniel. “We will continue the care that we have been doing for the citizens of the county.”
Whitfield County extends congratulations to McDaniel on his appointment.
