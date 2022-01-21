Chaapel takes over as president of antique automobile car club

The Northwest Georgia Region of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America, Dalton Chapter, held its annual Christmas party on Dec. 11, 2021, which included the installation of a new president, Tom Chaapel.
The Northwest Georgia Region of the AACA, Dalton Chapter, was chartered in 1973. New members are accepted on the guidelines that "You do not have to own an antique vehicle -- just have a love of them." The club members meet the second Monday of each month.
For more information or to obtain an application to join the Northwest Georgia Region of the AACA, Dalton Chapter, contact Chaapel at (706) 625-2571 or at Tommyoneton@gmail.com.
