Chamber begins search for new president and CEO

Business and community leaders with the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce have initiated an executive search process for a new president and chief executive officer to lead the organization. The three-phase process is expected to take approximately 90 to 120 days.
“Our goal has always been to initiate a strategic process to identify qualified candidates for the position,” according to Bill Davies, Truist president-Northwest Georgia and chair of the chamber’s search committee. “We now have a weighting scale in place that allows us to understand the key character traits and skill sets needed of a professional to build upon the foundation established over many years.”
The chamber is a membership organization that serves over 1,000 businesses. The chamber serves its members by being a catalyst for economic growth; workforce and leadership development; and quality of life improvements in the community.
The president and chief executive officer of the chamber needs to be a dynamic collaborator and communicator who understands a diverse culture and population as it relates to the business community,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State College and 2021 chair of the chamber. “The professional is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the nonprofit business organization. Leadership, communications, government relations/public policy and building partnerships for economic, community and regional development are key responsibilities of the professional.”
Other organization accountable duties include financial growth and management, talent development and innovative strategic planning and implementation. The executive reports to the executive board and board of directors through an annually elected chair.
The executive search process is broken into three phases. The first stage, which is already complete, centered on determining the skill sets and focus points for the position. Business representatives, government leaders and other stakeholders were interviewed to provide an updated position description and a candidate profile to the search committee. The second phase is the casting of the net for candidates and specifically identifying professionals who may fit the criteria established. The final segment will be to interview candidates best suited for the role.
Applicants should have at least five years of executive management leadership experience in the chamber of commerce, association, business, economic development and/or community development field, or a combination of these.
The search committee is seeking a professional who is highly skilled in motivational techniques and directive group dynamics in order to guide committees to the successful completion of assigned goals; an innovative, creative and strategic thinker who has experience in developing relevant programs and goals to enhance the quality of life in the region; and an experienced collaborator, team builder and leader who will effectively represent the chamber in many environments.
Additionally, the committee is seeking a professional who has a proven tenure in leading an organization through visionary growth and meaningful change to improve the business environment. Other traits and experiences the committee is seeking in candidates include internal team building skills; an ability to identify community issues; taking a leadership role in seeking solutions; being accountable for motivating teams to take positive action to address significant issues; and superb communication skills.
The board has engaged The Chason Group to lead the executive search process. The firm, which is Georgia based, specializes in executive searches for economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations and other nonprofits. Placements by The Chason Group include professionals for the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce (South Carolina) and Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates interested in the president’s position may upload a cover letter and resume at www.thechasongroup.com. The deadline to submit the documents is Jan. 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.