Chamber expo returns later this month, will be in the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Dalton

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will return on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We are doing expo completely differently this year," said chamber President Rob Bradham. "It will be an outdoor event. But we thought it was important not to cancel it because of COVID-19."
The expo will take place in the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Dalton at 311 N. Thornton Ave.
The expo is a place where members of the public can meet chamber members and find out more about their businesses, and where chamber members can network with one another.
"We currently have 119 exhibitors, with the capacity for another 13 to join in," said chamber Vice President for Member Services Beth Morrison. "Exhibit spaces are open to members only. We have a wide variety of exhibitors from restaurants, retail, services, real estate, all the way to manufacturing."
This year the expo will feature a job fair to help members facing a labor shortage.
"We encourage those looking for a job to come visit with these employers and see what opportunities are available," Morrison said.
Morrison said the chamber's Cookout on the Corner will be in conjunction with the expo.
"Dalton Utilities will be grilling hot dogs, and a free lunch is offered to exhibitors and attendees alike," she said.
"The traditional passing of the gavel (for chamber chairman) and awards ceremony that typically are a part of our chamber banquet will be held at 11:30 a.m. as part of the expo this year," Morrison said. "Additionally, we will meet the small business person of the year, diplomat of the year and our chairman’s award recipient."
The expo will also feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.