Changes coming to Cohutta, Westside voting precincts with the presidential election

Whitfield County voters will see changes in two voting precincts starting with the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Cohutta precinct location change
Cohutta precinct voters have been voting at Town Hall. Beginning with the Nov. 3 election, the voting location for this precinct will be the Cohutta Community Center at 110 Windwalker Drive. This change will provide more parking, a larger voting area and easier access, and it is handicapped accessible. All voters affected by this change will be mailed a new voter precinct card. Signs will be placed at the new and prior locations to direct voters.
Westside precinct location change
Westside precinct voters have been voting in the Westside Elementary School gym. Due to security concerns and the safety of the children, the precinct voting site will be relocated to The Worship Center at Westside Fellowship Hall at 538 Lafayette Road in Rocky Face. This location will provide access for handicapped voters and a large parking area, and will relieve safety concerns for the children. All voters affected by this change will be mailed a new voter precinct card. Signs will be placed at the new and prior locations to direct voters.
