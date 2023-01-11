The Georgia Department of Transportation has completed the changes at the intersection of Highway 41 and Shugart Road.
If you are traveling on Highway 41 toward I-75 and making a left turn onto Shugart Road, a new turning lane has been opened. The turning lanes are protected turns; if you do not have a green turn signal, you can not turn left.
If you are traveling on Highway 41 and making a right turn onto Shugart Road you have to yield to vehicles turning left from Highway 41. The keep moving sign has now been removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.