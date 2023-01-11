NOI

The Georgia Department of Transportation has completed the changes at the intersection of Highway 41 and Shugart Road.

If you are traveling on Highway 41 toward I-75 and making a left turn onto Shugart Road, a new turning lane has been opened. The turning lanes are protected turns; if you do not have a green turn signal, you can not turn left.

If you are traveling on Highway 41 and making a right turn onto Shugart Road you have to yield to vehicles turning left from Highway 41. The keep moving sign has now been removed.

