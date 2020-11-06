Charges are "forthcoming" against a driver in a three-vehicle accident in Dalton on Sept. 3 that resulted in a man being airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
The report did not say what those charges would be or when they would be filed.
According to the report, Kulik Dariusz, of Glenview, Illinois, was driving south on the Dalton bypass in a Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck in the right lane.
A Dodge Grand Caravan mini-van driven by Oscar Antonio Ramirez, of Cumming, was attempting to turn left from Thornton Avenue onto the bypass.
The report says the semi was traveling too closely to a Ford Super Duty truck that stopped for the traffic signal.
The report says the semi "made an aggressive maneuver to the left to avoid striking the stopped vehicle." The semi "traveled into the left lane and into the intersection and struck" the Grand Caravan on "the left driver's door." The impact caused the mini-van to "rotate clockwise and begin to travel south in the northbound lanes" and strike the pickup truck. The mini-van "traveled off the east shoulder and came to an uncontrolled final rest."
The report said witnesses said the semi "was speeding and ran the red light."
The report says the mini-van's air bags deployed from multiple directions. It says Ramirez had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Erlanger with suspected serious injury.
A spokesman for Erlanger said Ramirez "is not currently listed" as a patient.
The State Patrol report said the semi is owned by GT Expedited Inc. of River Grove, Illinois. The company could be reached immediately Thursday.
