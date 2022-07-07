CHATSWORTH — "When (loggers) wanted something to do at night or on the weekend, they'd throw axes, and that's how ax throwing started," said Dennis Warren, who knows from which he speaks.
"I'm fourth-generation logging and sawmills, and I'm still in the wood business, transporting wood," said Warren, who took over his family's Michigan sawmill in 1982 following his father's death at the site. "The wood and sawmill industry was pretty big in Murray County at one time, too, and most people don't realize the products in everyday life that have wood fiber in them."
Warren's family's history in the wood and sawmill industry is highlighted at Chatsworth Axe, an ax-throwing business that opened in December, as is the family heritage of his wife Deb, who grew up in a similar setting.
"We want this to be educational, as well as entertaining," he said.
That includes not only family pictures and memorabilia — a lumberjack, "Uncle Buck," on a 10-foot tree wears his father's climbing gear — but information about the modern logging industry.
"Forestry management is better today than it's ever been, and we're not out there 'raping the land,'" he said. "Some people are interested, (while) some people just want to come in and throw an ax, and that's OK, too."
Though both Dennis and Deb were raised in the timber industry — their families trace their lineage back generations in North Carolina and Kentucky, respectively, before both relocated to Michigan in the 1950s for work — ax throwing as an entertainment business was a new concept to them until their son Kevin brought it to them, Deb said.
"He said it was the newest pop-up (craze), and we saw the need."
"We didn't have anything like this in Murray County, and we want people to have something like this in the community so they don't have to drive out of the county," she said. "It's our passion, and we want people to have a good time."
Chatsworth Axe "is for the community," but, of course, "we want people from all over to come," Dennis said. "We're family friendly and family oriented."
"We also keep prices low so it's affordable for everyone," he added. "We have big plans, as long as customers support us."
When they approached the Murray County Chamber of Commerce about Chatsworth Axe, "we were elated, not only for a new business opening in Murray (County), but a very cool hangout that would be a destination for young professionals to gather," said Barry Gentry, chief operating officer of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. They "not only opened the business, they also joined the chamber and are very active in the community (and) we look forward to their success."
Chatsworth Axe is open Thursday-Saturday, as well as for private parties, Deb said.
"We had a special surprise anniversary here (recently) — they'd met as teens throwing axes — and it was so sweet."
More information can be found online at https://chatsworthaxe.com/. The website also has a link to their Facebook page and contact email.
"We may open more to meet public demand," she said. "We also might have to go to reservations only, but," for now, walk-ins are accepted.
Chatsworth Axe has eight lanes, which can be altered in several ways for different games, she said. There's even a basketball hoop in one of the lanes, as "we think out of the box."
The operators of Chatsworth Axe are highly receptive to customer suggestions, with the basketball hoop — suggested by their grandchildren — being only one example, she said.
"We added a knife throwing lane — people had asked for that, and it's been really popular — we put zombies on the board (as targets following customer requests), and we have" numerous games connected to ax throwing, from "poker (to) a dartboard."
Another suggestion from customers is "blackout night," where targets will be lit up and axes will glow, she said. "We've had lots of requests, and that's on" the horizon.
While her husband "has gotten pretty good at ax throwing — he gives the safety briefing" to customers and demonstrates ax throwing technique — she's found excellent use for the pastime, too, she said.
"It's a great stress reliever, (especially) if you picture something (you want to hit with an ax)."
Closed-toe shoes are recommended for safety, and "we ask everyone (not throwing) to keep the ax in the ax holder," a tree stump next to every lane, Dennis said. "Don't hand (an ax) to someone, (because) it's sharp."
As for technique, "don't try to throw it like a baseball," he said. Instead, "do it like a tomahawk chop, and try not to move the wrist."
Chatsworth Axe has both "vertical grain targets and in-cuts, (which are) like the end of a tree," he said. "It's easier to get a strike with an in-cut."
"I noticed right away we had a lot of families coming in, but you need to be at least 10 to throw an ax," so Deb added a variety of games for children, she said. "The whole family can come."
That's appropriate, because opening and operating the business has been "a family affair" for the Warrens, Deb said. Their sons, Kevin and Randy, were instrumental, as have been grandchildren Avery and Tanner, and other family and friends — "everyone had a hand in something."
While ax throwing will always be the main attraction, they plan to expand beyond that at Chatsworth Axe, she said.
"We want to have a family day outside with tents and outdoor activities like volleyball and horseshoes."
"We're not an ordinary ax throwing venue," Dennis said. "We're different."
While driving a trucking route from Michigan to Atlanta in the early 1990s, Dennis and Deb "fell in love" with Georgia, and they relocated to Chatsworth in 1994. Most members of their immediate family did so soon after, as well.
"This feels like home, and that is how we feel about our customers here," she said. "We've made so many close friends, already, and we have several repeat customers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.